Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 294 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,442,000 after purchasing an additional 191,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,176,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,675,000 after purchasing an additional 289,510 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,803,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,807,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,612,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $5,782,770. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.25.

Shares of EL stock opened at $246.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.43. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

