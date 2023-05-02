Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 314 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 97,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 34,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $75.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.