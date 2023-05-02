Journey Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Journey Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.6 %

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

CARR opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average is $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

