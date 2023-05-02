JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $315.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.68.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $299.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.35. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 24,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.54, for a total transaction of $6,803,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,428 shares in the company, valued at $676,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

