JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Target Price to GBX 73

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 76 ($0.95) to GBX 73 ($0.91) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.75) to GBX 125 ($1.56) in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup downgraded Quilter from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get Quilter alerts:

Quilter Stock Performance

QUILF stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Quilter has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02.

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.