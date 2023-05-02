Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, May 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Jupiter Mines’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Jupiter Mines Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Jupiter Mines alerts:

Jupiter Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Jupiter Mines Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for manganese deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tshipi Manganese mine located in South Africa. Jupiter Mines Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.