KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.17.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of KAR stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 487,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,215. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $372.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.39 million. On average, analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,258 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,776,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at about $13,098,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,002,000 after buying an additional 549,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,287,000.

About KAR Auction Services

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.