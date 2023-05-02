Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Karuna Therapeutics to post earnings of ($2.86) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Karuna Therapeutics to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $205.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.24. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $278.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $323.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $276.87.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total value of $961,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total transaction of $961,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $11,981,570. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

