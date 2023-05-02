Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,760,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 19,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.58. 1,808,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,899. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $407.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.07.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KPTI. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 33,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $100,089.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,574.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 33,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $100,089.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,574.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reshma Rangwala sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $27,418.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,831.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,476 shares of company stock worth $258,460. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

