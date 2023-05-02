Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Kasikornbank Public Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS KPCPY opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12. Kasikornbank Public has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $18.92.

Get Kasikornbank Public alerts:

Kasikornbank Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3195 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business and World Business Group, Muang Thai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high-net-worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kasikornbank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kasikornbank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.