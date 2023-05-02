KBR (NYSE:KBR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.76-2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9-7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.99 billion. KBR also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.76-$2.96 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.33.
KBR opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.20. KBR has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. KBR’s payout ratio is 44.63%.
In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,765 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at $22,631,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $10,835,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 201,227 shares during the period.
KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.
