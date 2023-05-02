Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion. Kennametal also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS.

Shares of Kennametal stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 665,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,593. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $536.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.40 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMT shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kennametal by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Kennametal by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

