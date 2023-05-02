Keystone Financial Group Acquires New Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $142.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $142.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.63.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,428 shares of company stock worth $3,524,225. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.