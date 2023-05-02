Keystone Financial Group Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,971 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in GSK were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GSK by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in GSK by 504.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.87) to GBX 1,400 ($17.49) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.74) to GBX 1,730 ($21.61) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average is $34.84. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.43%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

