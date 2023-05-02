Keystone Financial Group Raises Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,462 shares of company stock worth $1,980,256. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLTR opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.95, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

