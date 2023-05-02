Keystone Financial Group Reduces Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,178 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,907,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,936,000 after acquiring an additional 115,026 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,781,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $65,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,306,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,119,000 after acquiring an additional 47,913 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.69) to GBX 195 ($2.44) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.44) to GBX 100 ($1.25) in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

