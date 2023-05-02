Keystone Financial Group Sells 5,233 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Keystone Financial Group lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIPX. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at $91,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $215,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 29,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIPX opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

