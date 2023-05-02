Keystone Financial Group Takes Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

FLTR stock opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

