Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Down 12.5% in April

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Insider Activity at Kimbell Royalty Partners
In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,293.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance
Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.63. 315,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.36. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $20.08.
Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 47.32%. The business had revenue of $68.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.28%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 109.71%.
Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile
Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.