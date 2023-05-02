Kinetik Holdings Inc. (KNTK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on May 17th

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Kinetik Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ KNTK opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.65. Kinetik has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $44.99.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.25). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $295.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinetik will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jamie Welch bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.13 per share, for a total transaction of $217,910.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,142,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,817,713.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch purchased 7,000 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.13 per share, for a total transaction of $217,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,142,233 shares in the company, valued at $97,817,713.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Matthew Wall sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $103,746.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 476,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,007,215.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,827 shares of company stock worth $952,808 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNTK. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,515,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KNTK shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

