Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Short Interest Update

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the March 31st total of 7,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 10.7 %

KC stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.01. 3,650,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,471. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

KC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.10 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. China Renaissance downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.