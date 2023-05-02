Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Update

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kintara Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,415 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 411.7% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 594,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 478,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 1,210.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 667,284 shares in the last quarter.

Kintara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Kintara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,622. The company has a market cap of $5.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. Kintara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.70. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kintara Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

