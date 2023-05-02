KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $3,366,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 78,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -45.59%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

