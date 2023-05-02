KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Short Interest Down 8.1% in April

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the March 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.26.

KLA Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $5.98 on Tuesday, hitting $378.45. The stock had a trading volume of 838,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $378.91 and its 200-day moving average is $376.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35. KLA has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,850.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $572,224,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in KLA by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in KLA by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,340,000 after acquiring an additional 298,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in KLA by 451.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after acquiring an additional 288,542 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

