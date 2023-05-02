Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Short Interest Update

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 7,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.06.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares in the company, valued at $7,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,474. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

