Kokoswap 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $146,250.20 (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, Kokoswap has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Kokoswap has a market cap of $108.09 million and $146,250.20 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kokoswap token can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001456 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

