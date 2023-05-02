Kraft Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Kraft Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,359,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,758,000 after buying an additional 725,651 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,966.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 750,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 714,047 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,395,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,396,000 after buying an additional 691,719 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,050,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,373,000 after buying an additional 649,683 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 86.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,532,000 after acquiring an additional 600,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAU opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average is $28.00.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

