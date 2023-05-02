KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,898 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,781,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,459,000.

Shares of KRBN stock opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.51. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $51.88.

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

