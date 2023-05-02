Kujira (KUJI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $74.33 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00002392 BTC on major exchanges. Kujira has a market cap of $74.33 million and approximately $315,251.30 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kujira has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kujira Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.67068486 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $293,557.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

