Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.56. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $58.81.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLIC. B. Riley upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at $9,957,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth $89,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth $231,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 77.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

