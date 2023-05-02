Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Short Interest Up 11.7% in April

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the March 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 863,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Ladder Capital Trading Down 1.6 %
LADR traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.12. 1,055,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,857. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.88. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 67.08 and a current ratio of 67.08.
Ladder Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 78.63%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 6,424.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.
Ladder Capital Company Profile
Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.
