Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,220,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 13,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5,139.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,242,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $530,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,559,000. Amundi grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,595,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $297,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,064 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,195,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,378 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% during the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $212,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,112 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Argus upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.54.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $64.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.33. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.