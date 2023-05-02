Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.0% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $167.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.83. The company has a market cap of $316.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

