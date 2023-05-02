Lee Enterprises (LEE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $185.13 million during the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.78%.

Shares of NYSE:LEE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,089. The company has a market cap of $68.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.13. Lee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In other news, Director Steven C. Fletcher bought 2,000 shares of Lee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $31,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,940. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $105,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lee Enterprises by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lee Enterprises by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 38.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Lee Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

