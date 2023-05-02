LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.1-193.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.11 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.30-0.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ LMAT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.75. 258,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,177. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.32.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 60.22%.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $326,729.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,791 shares in the company, valued at $193,113.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

