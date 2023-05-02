LEMONCHAIN Trading 29.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 29.6% against the dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and $28,789.41 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

