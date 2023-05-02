Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Short Interest Down 9.7% in April

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,830,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 15,310,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Li-Cycle Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:LICY traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $4.61. 839,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,334. The company has a market capitalization of $813.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LICY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LICY. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,762,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,978,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,244,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,039,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 15,256.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 423,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 421,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

