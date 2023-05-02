LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Short Interest Update

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 140,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LianBio

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LianBio by 15.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LianBio by 1.8% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 57,558,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,116,000 after purchasing an additional 998,240 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LianBio in the third quarter worth $60,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of LianBio during the third quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of LianBio by 51.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

LianBio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIAN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 242,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,114. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.63. LianBio has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.81.

About LianBio

LianBio ( NASDAQ:LIAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LianBio will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

