Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Reaches $1,855.77

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $11.61 billion and approximately $15.10 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $1,855.77 or 0.06492156 BTC on exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 6,256,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 6,219,764.46396545. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,821.54366448 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $20,763,669.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

