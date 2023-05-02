Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.75-$6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.93. Life Storage also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.70-$1.74 EPS.

LSI stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.34. The stock had a trading volume of 770,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,347. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $146.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.48%.

LSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Life Storage by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 29,714 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,469,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

