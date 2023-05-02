Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Short Interest Up 7.6% in April

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,240,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 7,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 831,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days. Approximately 23.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

NYSE:LTH traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.23. 886,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.29. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Further Reading

