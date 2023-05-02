Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,600 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the March 31st total of 309,100 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on LCUT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lifetime Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Lifetime Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 58,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT remained flat at $4.96 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,934. The company has a market capitalization of $106.54 million, a PE ratio of -17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $207.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.08 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.62%.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

