Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

LWAY stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $88.05 million, a PE ratio of 100.18 and a beta of 1.48. Lifeway Foods has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,394,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,578.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,394,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,380,578.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 125,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,924,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,000 shares of company stock worth $1,006,470. Corporate insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LWAY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.