Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW) Short Interest Up 9.2% in April

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lilium stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 560,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Lilium Stock Up 28.4 %

LILMW stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 56,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,058. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.08. Lilium has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.54.

