Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Harold S. Edwards Sells 1,000 Shares

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $16,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Limoneira Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.80. 42,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,772. The company has a market cap of $299.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.66. Limoneira has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $17.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.52 million. Limoneira had a net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limoneira

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is 25.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Limoneira by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Limoneira during the third quarter worth $83,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Limoneira by 665.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Limoneira by 151.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

Recommended Stories

