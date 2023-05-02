Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Barclays

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $376.38.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $372.31 on Friday. Linde has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $183.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.00.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $2,409,138,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,456 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Linde by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,130,000 after buying an additional 1,562,194 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $450,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

