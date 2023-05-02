Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Short Interest Down 14.7% in April

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Linde Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $372.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.90 and its 200-day moving average is $333.00. Linde has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $373.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Linde will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Linde

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 26.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

