Lip Bu Tan Sells 30,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,542,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.04, for a total transaction of $6,271,200.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $8,758,825.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.07, for a total transaction of $5,822,100.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $8,298,975.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

CDNS traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,099. The company has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.84 and a 200-day moving average of $180.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $217.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

