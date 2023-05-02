Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $416.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.53. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $22.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter.

In other Liquidity Services news, COO John Daunt sold 8,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.