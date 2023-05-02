Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Short Interest Up 5.6% in April

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,510,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 11,850,000 shares. Approximately 14.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 654.7% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of LAC stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.99. 1,247,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,111. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 18.13, a quick ratio of 18.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

